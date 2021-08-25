Big increase in turnover for building product firm MacBlair
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
MacBlair, the Northern Ireland building products supplier, saw turnover increase by nearly 60% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
The exceptional increase partly reflected easing of Covid restrictions, but was also up 27% on 2019.
The company said it saw very strong demand in the home and gardens improvements sectors.
Parent company Grafton reported a record half year profit of £143m.
Grafton said MacBlair traded very strongly in the second half of 2020 and this trend gathered pace "leading to record revenue and operating profit for the first half".
Operating profit margin of 12% also established a new record for the business and compared to the full year margin of 9% for 2020.
It said there was notable growth in the volume of landscaping, fencing, decking and timber products supplied.
It added that the new housing sector returned to growth in March and traded strongly in the run-up to the end of the half year with most of the increase in activity concentrated on self-build customers and smaller house builders.
However it said demand from the major house builders involved in housing scheme developments "was more subdued".
Grafton said that the supply chain pressures for building materials which has contributed to higher prices was likely to persist for the rest of this year.