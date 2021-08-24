Newtownards Airport: Man injured in plane crash
A man has been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crashed at Newtownards Airport in County Down.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said four appliances were called to the scene at 12:12 BST on Tuesday and the incident was dealt with by 12:42.
Many private light aircraft, helicopter and microlight pilots base their aircraft at the airport.
It is also home to flying schools and pilot training facilities.