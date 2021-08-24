BBC News

Newtownards Airport: Man injured in plane crash

Published
image sourceGoogle

A man has been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crashed at Newtownards Airport in County Down.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said four appliances were called to the scene at 12:12 BST on Tuesday and the incident was dealt with by 12:42.

Many private light aircraft, helicopter and microlight pilots base their aircraft at the airport.

It is also home to flying schools and pilot training facilities.

Related Topics