Newtownards Airport: Man injured in plane crash
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crashed at Newtownards Airport, County Down, police have said.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said four appliances were called to the scene at 12.12 BST on Tuesday and the incident was dealt with by 12.42 BST.
Many private light aircraft, helicopter and microlight pilots base their aircraft at the airport
It is also home to flying schools and pilot training facilities.