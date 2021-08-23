Union concern over chief nursing officer departure
There are fears the departure of Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer during the coronavirus pandemic may create "significant instability" for nurses and midwives.
Prof Charlotte McArdle resigned the post on Monday after nearly nine years.
The Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives have written to the Department of Health outlining their concerns after her resignation.
The unions said they have also raised the issue with the health minister.
In a joint statement, they said healthcare staff were "in urgent need of strong nursing and midwifery leadership" if high-quality health services were to be delivered.
"To lose such an experienced leader when our services are under unprecedented pressure from a pandemic will cause significant instability to the nursing and midwifery professions," they said.
Thank you Ruth. Looking forward to joining #teamCNO. It’s been a privilege to be CNO NI for nearly 9 years and so proud of the contribution of nursing and midwifery through this pandemic. https://t.co/9I75B4hWSu— charlotte mcardle RN (@charlottemcardl) August 23, 2021
Prof McArdle will be joining NHS England as deputy chief nursing officer (CNO) for patient safety and improvement.
In a tweet, she said she was "looking forward" to her new job.
"It's been a privilege to be CNO NI for nearly nine years and so proud of the contribution of nursing and midwifery through this pandemic," she said.
Health Minister Robin Swann thanked Prof McArdle for her "leadership and dedicated service".
Mr Swann described her as "a very strong advocate for nursing and midwifery", adding that she is leaving her position in Northern Ireland "with nursing and midwifery university places at their highest ever level".
He said there was "a clear plan to stabilise the workforce through the nursing and midwifery task group report".
There are a total of 18,449 registered nurses and midwives in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health
More than 500 nurses left health trusts across Northern Ireland in the first half of this year.
At the time, Prof McArdle told BBC News NI that staff shortages were not something that could be "fixed overnight" but that a "clear plan" for recruitment had been put in place.