Covid-19: More than 12,000 vaccine doses given out at weekend
More than 12,000 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Northern Ireland over the weekend, the Department of Health has said.
The department said provisional returns showed 12,194 people received their first dose during the Big Jab Weekend.
Northern Ireland has the lowest vaccination rate in the UK.
Earlier the health minister said the time is not right to re-impose tighter restrictions despite concern over the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.
Robin Swann welcomed the weekend increase in the number of people vaccinated and said restrictions would continue to be monitored.
"I don't think we are at that point yet about putting more restrictions back in," he told BBC News NI.
"The executive meets again in the first week in September in regards to what's still in place and what we'll look at in regards to the next steps, and that's where that decision will be made."
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths and another 1,320 cases were reported on Monday.
Dr Patricia Donnelly, who leads the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, called the weekend's vaccination effort "a significant achievement".
Speaking on BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster, she said: "I do want to make sure we thank all those involved in delivering this enormous effort.
"But also, I want to congratulate all those who came forward for their first dose. They've taken an important step towards protecting themselves, their family, their friends and the community."
Dr Donnelly said she felt that awareness among young people had risen, prompting more to come forward.
"I do think, for a lot of younger people, they don't feel as at risk from the virus," she said.
"The chief medical officer has said that is not the case.
"I think they felt that probably the vaccination centres would go on forever and once they become aware these centres close... once people realise that they think they might have missed it, they want to step forward."
She stressed that there are still vaccination clinics and community pharmacies offering the vaccine.
Dr Donnelly said the next step was to focus on 16 and 17 years old in further and higher education.
'Get back to normality'
On Sunday evening, the final Covid-19 vaccine was administered at Belfast's largest vaccination centre, the SSE Arena.
Teenager Danielle McElroy, 17, from Bangor was given the last jab.
She said afterwards: "I just want to get back to normality and I think this is a great step to do that, and it keeps everybody safe as well."
As the vaccination centre shut down, a piper led a procession of medical staff out of the arena.
In the coming weeks, it will be converted back into an entertainment complex for pop concerts and ice hockey matches.
A vaccination clinic for second doses will be set up in a car park at the arena.
Speaking at the SSE Arena on Sunday, the health minister said the vaccination drive will continue.
"The Big Jab Weekend has proven that there is still a strong demand for vaccination. Our aim will be to bring forward a series of further opportunities at community level.
"There will also be a big focus on further and higher education in September, as well as other take-up promotions.
"The number of participating pharmacies offering vaccination appointments will also be expanding."
Other mass vaccination centres are set to wind down operations soon, but walk-in pop-up clinics will continue to offer vaccination services to over-16s.
Vaccination by appointment is also available at about 50 participating pharmacies.