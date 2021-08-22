Woodvale Road: Belfast flats evacuated after pram set alight
- Published
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after an arson attack at a block of flats in west Belfast.
Shortly after 05:30 BST on Sunday, a pram was set alight in a communal hallway of flats in the Woodvale Road area.
All of the residents were led to safety by firefighters, who put the fire out. Smoke and fire damage was caused by the blaze which was started deliberately.
Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.