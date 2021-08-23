Magee Medical School finally opens in Londonderry for 70 students
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A new medical school at Ulster University's (UU) Magee campus in Londonderry has opened for 70 students.
The post-graduate students will begin training as doctors, taking a four-year medical qualification.
First Minister Paul Givan said the school's opening was a "historic occasion for the campus at Magee and for the University of Ulster".
The medical school in Derry has opened after a number of delays and funding problems.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the north west has "suffered for many decades in terms of economic growth" and that the medical school was "a marker on the road to much greater economic investment".
It is hoped that the new school will eventually help to address a relative shortage of doctors in Northern Ireland.
"It helps us achieve ultimately an increase in the medical profession which is what we need particularly in the north west and the west of the province," Mr Givan told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Over the next number of years, we will be getting people trained, this will have a very positive impact on in terms of the health and the care that's provided to the people of Northern Ireland".
A review previously commissioned by the Department of Health (DoH) said that Northern Ireland needed at least 100 more medical students a year to meet the increasing demand for doctors.
Written prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, that review found there was "a shortage of doctors working in permanent positions" as GPs, non-consultant doctors and consultants.
It also said that 1,000 more consultants would need to be in place in Northern Ireland by 2033.
Up until now, the only medical school in Northern Ireland has been at Queen's University in Belfast (QUB).
It admits about 270 medical students each year, with the majority of places for students funded directly by the Department of Health.
The graduate medical school at Ulster University was originally planned to open for students in 2019.
However, that was delayed by two years due to disputes over how the school would be funded.
Agreement was finally reached by the executive on funding to allow the school to open to its first group of 70 students in 2021.
However, a long-term business case for the school is still being worked on.
That is according to a response by Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to an assembly question from Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan in late June.
Mr Lyons said that a "phase one" business case would ensure "that all costs covering the six-year period are identified in relation to the first intake of 70 students becoming fully qualified as doctors".
"The business case for further phases will be developed by UU building on the costs identified in phase one and would consider the longer-term requirements of the medical school including any potential phased increase in student numbers and construction requirements," he added.
Ulster University is also moving its undergraduate healthcare degrees to its Magee campus in 2022.
The new graduate medical school in Derry offers a four-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree programme.
Students will also undertake clinical placements in general practice, and other medical and surgical specialities.
The 70 students who begin training on Monday have already completed undergraduate degrees in a range of subjects.
Some have previously graduated in medical courses but others have taken non-medical qualifications.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Prof Louise Dubras, the foundation dean of the school, said it was "with immense pride " that she welcomed students on Monday.
"The slightly abstract concept I arrived here three years ago to deliver is now absolutely real. These guys are going to be doctors in four years."
'Catalyst for change'
Medical director of the Western Trust, Dr Catherine McDonnell, said the opening of the school is "a landmark occasion".
"It is going to do many things. The first thing is the stabilisation of the medical workforce, critical to delivering best care and treatment to patients both in hospital facilities and in primary care.
"It puts us in a strong partnership with an academic institution which really helps develop that culture of excellence. It allows us to build on our education facilities and research networks and connections," she said.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the arrival of the first trainee doctors was a "positive day for Derry".
"After a long fight, we are finally opening the doors of our medical school which will give young people from the north west the opportunity to study, live and set down roots in our communities.
"This school will, I hope, also allow us to fortify health provision here with a good supply of well educated doctors keen to serve in the local area."
Dawn McLaughlin, Londonderry Chamber president, said the expansion of the Magee campus is "an important economic driver" for Derry.
"We want this to be the catalyst for change," she said.