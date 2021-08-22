Londonderry: Unionists condemn 'shots' near republican mural
Unionist politicians have condemned social media footage appearing to show masked men firing shots in the air in Londonderry.
The incident, in the Galliagh area, took place in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine on Friday.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the incident was a "disgraceful display of terrorism".
UUP leader Doug Beattie has also called for "a full investigation".
Mr Beattie said there was "no place for this in society" and that those responsible were "yesterday`s men".
"Nobody should ever contemplate giving them any kind of support or view them as any kind of freedom fighter," he said.
'Brazen display'
"They restrict freedom, they have the boot on the neck of their own community and should be viewed as an embarrassment to nationalism."
Mr Donaldson tweeted that he had spoken with Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne.
He said Mr Byrne had assured him the incident is "under active police investigation".
"No one involved in such activity is above the law," the DUP leader added.
BBC News NI has contacted the PSNI for comment.
His DUP colleague, Foyle MLA Gary Middleton, described it as a "brazen display" which "raises serious questions about the enforcement of law and order across our city".
Michael Devine, an INLA (Irish National Liberation Army) prisoner from Derry, was among 10 men who died as part of the 1981 hunger strike by republicans.
He died on 20 August 1981, after 60 days on hunger strike.