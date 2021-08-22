Covid-19: Vaccination 'big push' continues in Northern Ireland

2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ total vaccines given today across our three centres, 1520 first doses.



We are blown away by the response from the public and give huge thanks to the amazing effort of our staff. We go again tomorrow at Foyle Arena & Lakeland Forum - 9am to 7pm. #BigJabWeekend pic.twitter.com/geMyGYxb2Q