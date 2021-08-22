Covid-19: Vaccination 'big push' continues in Northern Ireland
The Department of Health will continue its push to get more people in Northern Ireland vaccinated against Covid-19 with mass vaccination walk-in centres reopening on Sunday.
No official figures have yet been released, but the total number of jabs administered was in the thousands.
Most recent data shows Northern Ireland has the UK's lowest vaccination rate.
About 14% of Northern Ireland's adult population are still without a first dose.
Health officials were encouraged by the scenes outside vaccination centres on Saturday when people queued in the rain to ensure they were jabbed.
Today is the last day that people aged 18 and over can get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at one of the regional centres.
The health minister said it was very encouraging to see so many people coming forward for the vaccine.
"To anyone still holding back, my message is simple - don't be left behind," said Robin Swann.
"Please head to one of our mass vaccination clinics or mobile pop-up clinics today."
On Saturday afternoon, Sinead O'Kane, a nurse, said that persistent rain had not stopped long queues all day outside the clinic at Seven Towers Leisure Centre.
"I'm delighted to see the crowds," she said.
"It's brilliant to see so many people coming for their vaccine particularly the number of young people."
The Western Trust tweeted that it had administered 1,520 first doses across its three vaccination centres.
The regional mass vaccination centres are:
- SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast - 08:00 BST to 18:00
- Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast - 08:30 to 19:00
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre,, Ballymena - 09:00 to 17:30
- South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon - 08:30 to 17:00
- The Foyle Arena, Londonderry - 09:00 am to 19:00
- Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen - 09:00 am to 19:00
Mass vaccination centres are set to wind down operations soon, but walk-in pop-up clinics and some pharmacies will continue to offer vaccination services to over-16s.
It is estimated that more than 150,000 adults have so far not been vaccinated.
The SSE Arena in Belfast has been used as a vaccination centre for the past five months but will be converted back into an entertainment complex after Sunday's all-day clinic.
A vaccination clinic will be set up in a car park at the arena.
Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, said there would still be opportunities for people to be vaccinated when mass vaccination centres wind down.
However, she said these opportunities would become "inevitably more limited" as the focus of the programme switched to booster jabs.