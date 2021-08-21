Covid-19: Four more Covid-related deaths and 1,612 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,291.
Another 1,612 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 2,397 cases reported on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 185,784 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Covid-19 dashboard is not updated at weekends, but on Friday there were 388 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 379 on Thursday.
There were 47 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 46 on Thursday.
Last updated 21 August at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,401,296 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday afternoon.
Last updated 21 August at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,074.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,098 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, up from 1,818 on Thursday.
A total of 333,304 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 251 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 244 on Thursday.
There are 52 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as Thursday.
Last updated 20 August at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,536,284 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday morning.
Of those, 3,571,239 were first doses and 2,965,045 were second doses.
Last updated 20 August at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland