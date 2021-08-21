Portadown assault: Man 'critical' after punch in the face
A man in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after being punched during an incident in Portadown, County Armagh.
Police said that shortly before 01:40 BST on Saturday, it was reported that there was "a large altercation involving a number of people fighting" in the Thomas Street area.
They said the man fell to the ground after being struck in the face by another man.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.