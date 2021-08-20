County Fermanagh teenager waiting for brain injury specialist care
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
The mother of a teenager who suffered a brain injury after playing rugby says her son is still waiting for specialist treatment almost two years on.
Harvey Little suffers from post-concussion syndrome and dysautonomia.
The condition affects his nervous system, causing chronic pain, seizures and blackouts.
His mother Barbara says Harvey "lived life at a million miles an hour" but all that changed in November 2019 when he suffered a head and neck injury.
"At that stage we thought weeks he'd be back on the pitch," Mrs Little told BBC News NI.
"Harvey started to get worse, as the weeks went on more and more problems started to come in, and instead of getting better Harvey went downhill."
She says he struggles every day, and his symptoms can be triggered by heat, food and stress.
The 15-year-old has been unable to return to school and only leaves the house in case of a medical emergency as it can take him days to recover.
"Just the movement of the car, the vibration, the people going past," she said.
"We've even tried to have him lying down eyes closed but it's all too much, his brain just shuts down."
Barbara says Harvey needs specialist treatment including vestibular rehabilitation, but because of his age and where he lives, there's no-one with the expertise to help him.
She said a cardiologist made an urgent referral for rehabilitation last Christmas but nothing has happened since.
"We fear if he doesn't get the appropriate treatment he'll not recover," she said.
"If they had a dysautonomia specialist, I'd feel they had someone understanding this and not just messing about with it and seeing can we try this or try that?
"Harvey is past that stage, long past it, and I just want them to admit that.
"All we want is to get help."
Barbara wanted to tell Harvey's story after seeing the struggle of a County Down family to get a diagnosis for their daughter with a similar condition.
She has set up a Facebook page to raise awareness of post-concussion syndrome and dysautonomia to help others fighting similar battles.