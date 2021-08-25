Bracken bashing in the Castlerock countryside
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
Young environmentalists have been "bracken bashing" to restore the habitat on the moors of Castlerock.
The land has become overgrown with invasive plants in the past 10 years.
Ulster Wildlife volunteers have been using broom handles to break the stems of the ferns which are not native.
Aisling Gribben, from the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership said the plants were "crowding out what would be natural species on the moors".
"This is known as a maritime heath. Because of the exposure to sea-salt and high winds. it develops a unique assemblage of plants and animals.
"It's a unique site for priority butterfly species in Northern Ireland and has our only reptile, the common lizard.
"As we restore the site and a bit of the natural habitat returns, we expect biodiversity to increase."
Aodhan O'Hara, 19, thinks more young people want to get involved in helping the environment: "Part of conservation is being in the bad weather but you make the most of it and have fun.
"I want to go out and do active conservation and try to have a positive effect on the environment."
The moors of Castlerock are next to Mussenden Temple and other popular beauty spots on the north coast.
Ben Corr from Castlerock Community Association hopes more people will be able to enjoy the land once the work is completed.
"For many people both local residents and visitors, this amazing landscape is very important," he said.
"We've seen in the last year because of the Covid restrictions, many more people out enjoying it at all times.
"To see the number of people out walking has been fantastic. This project is going to make this amazing maritime heath much more accessible."
Once the bracken has been bashed, a horse pulling a roller will flatten the bracken before grazing cattle will be added to the site.
Environmentalists and the local community hope the land will be restored within a number of years.