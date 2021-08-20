West Belfast: Families move out of homes after race hate crimes
- Published
Two families, including young children, have had to leave their homes in west Belfast after what police are treating as racially-motivated hate crimes.
Several windows were smashed at a property on Forth Parade, and a car was set alight at 20:40 BST on Thursday.
Minutes later, it was reported that a man had gone into a house on nearby Woodvale Avenue, where a number of windows were also broken.
BBC News NI understands that both families have moved out as a result.
One of the families - who did not want to identified - returned for their belongings on Friday and said they did not understand why they had been targeted.
Insp David McBride said: "These were very distressing incidents for the occupants of the properties, which included a number of young children.
"At this stage, we are treating these incidents as racially-motivated hate crimes."
A second car on Forth Avenue also had its windows smashed in.
Police are appealing for information.