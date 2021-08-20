BBC News

West Belfast: Families move out of homes after race hate crimes

Published

Two families, including young children, have had to leave their homes in west Belfast after what police are treating as racially-motivated hate crimes.

Several windows were smashed at a property on Forth Parade, and a car was set alight at 20:40 BST on Thursday.

Minutes later, it was reported that a man had gone into a house on nearby Woodvale Avenue, where a number of windows were also broken.

BBC News NI understands that both families have moved out as a result.

One of the families - who did not want to identified - returned for their belongings on Friday and said they did not understand why they had been targeted.

Insp David McBride said: "These were very distressing incidents for the occupants of the properties, which included a number of young children.

"At this stage, we are treating these incidents as racially-motivated hate crimes."

A second car on Forth Avenue also had its windows smashed in.

Police are appealing for information.

Related Topics