Covid-19: Nine more deaths and 1,963 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Six of the deaths occurred within the latest 24-hour reporting period, with three of the deaths being reported outside of the reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,278.
Another 1,963 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 181,748 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are currently 379 patients with Covid in Northern Ireland's hospitals, down from 394 on Wednesday.
There are 46 patients in intensive care, down three from the previous day's number of 49.
Last updated 19 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,389,725 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.
Details of numbers receiving a first dose and second doses are not currently available.
Last updated 19 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,074.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,861 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,496 on Tuesday
A total of 329,545 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday at 08:00, 249 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals, up one from 248 on Tuesday.
Fifty-four patients with Covid-19 were in intensive care units - no change from Tuesday's figure.
Last updated 18 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,409,339 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday morning.
Of those, 3,527,324 were first doses and 2,882,015 were second doses.
Last updated 16 August at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland