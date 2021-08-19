Translink: Late night transport services back for Christmas
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
Published
Late night bus and train departures are to return in time for Christmas, public transport operator Translink has said.
The extended services will "support the hospitality industry" on the approach to the holiday season, said Translink.
In 2019 the operator piloted a number of late-night bus and train services which were "well received", however the pandemic prevented further development of them in 2020.
It comes after reports of increased demand on the night time economy.
Taxi firms have been forced to turn away thousands of customers due to a lack of drivers.
Trials for the extended services will begin in November and December, Translink CEO Chris Conway tweeted on Wednesday.
Speaking to BBC News NI a Translink spokesperson said that while staff resources are fully focused on current services, it is actively recruiting and training drivers.
"With a further easing of restrictions and an increase in demand expected, we aim to relaunch additional late-night departures once again to support the hospitality industry on the approach to Christmas," they added.
It did not provide detail on routes.
Bangor Chamber of Commerce President Geoff Thomson said he would encourage later night services in towns not just cities.
"Getting people around the town safely at night is obviously important," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster Programme.
"We have several taxi companies in the town but also a night bus might work.
"Any way of getting people around the town a little bit safer is worth trying."