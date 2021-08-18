Covid-19: Eleven more deaths and 1,345 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Ten of the deaths occurred within the latest 24-hour reporting period, with one of the deaths being reported outside of the reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,269.
Another 1,345 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 179,812 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are currently 394 patients with Covid in Northern Ireland's hospitals, up from 392 on Tuesday.
There are 49 patients in intensive care, up two from the previous day.
Last updated 18 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,384,396 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
There are no up-to-date figures for first and second doses.
Last updated 18 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,059.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,496 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, down from 1,558 on Monday.
A total of 327,684 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday, 248 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals, down from 262 on Monday.
Fifty-four patients with Covid-19 were in intensive care units, up from 51 from Monday.
Last updated 17 August at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,409,339 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday morning.
Of those, 3,527,324 were first doses and 2,882,015 were second doses.
Last updated 16 August at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland