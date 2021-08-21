Covid-19: Vaccination centres open again for first jabs
Northern Ireland's regional Covid-19 vaccination centres will offer first doses to over-18s this weekend for the first time since July.
The Department of Health hopes the Big Jab Weekend campaign will increase vaccination rates amid rising cases.
This weekend will be the last chance for adults to get their first vaccination at one of the mass centres.
People aged 16 and 17 will be able to access the centres for their first vaccine dose until the end of August.
Walk-in pop-up clinics and some pharmacies will also continue to offer vaccination services to over-16s.
On Friday, the Department of Health reported 2,397 further cases and nine further coronavirus-related deaths.
It is the highest number of coronavirus cases Northern Ireland has recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.
According to the department's vaccination dashboard, 1,258,640 people had received a first dose and 1,136,902 second doses had been administered.
The mass vaccination centres are:
- SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast - Saturday and Sunday, 08:00 BST to 18:00
- Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast - Saturday and Sunday, 08:30 to 19:00
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena - Saturday and Sunday, 09:00 to 17:30
- South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon - Saturday and Sunday, 08:30 to 17:00
- The Foyle Arena, Londonderry - Saturday and Sunday, 09:00 to 19:00
- Omagh Leisure Centre - Saturday 09:00 to 17:00 and closed Sunday
- Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen - Saturday and Sunday, 09:00 to 19:00
Mass vaccination centres are set to wind down operations soon.
Last Sunday evening, the department said the vaccination centre inside the SSE Arena in Belfast will give its last injection and close it doors. However, the centre will move its operation outside to a car park.
The first and deputy first ministers have urged everyone eligible to get their first vaccination this weekend.
"The vaccine is key in allowing us to return to all of those aspects of life we hold dear but more importantly, the vaccine is saving lives," said Paul Givan.
"And, the more people who are vaccinated, the better equipped we are to deal with the virus."
Michelle O'Neill said they wanted to see as many people as possible vaccinated.
"The majority of people in hospital with Covid-19 are those that have not been vaccinated so I would urge everyone to come forward and get their first dose as soon as possible," she added.
Earlier this week, the vice chancellors of Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University said they strongly encouraged all staff and students to take up the vaccine.
"Our shared focus is on the resumption of a full on-campus teaching and research experience and we look forward to re-connecting with staff and students," they said.
"We welcome the Northern Ireland vaccination programme's Big Jab Weekend initiative to boost vaccination uptake and make it as easy as possible to take this simple step."
Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, said there would still be opportunities for people to be vaccinated when mass vaccination centres wind down.
However, she said these opportunities would become "inevitably more limited" as the focus of the programme switched to booster jabs.
Maggie Magowan, lead nurse at the SSE Arena vaccination centre in Belfast, encouraged over-18s to "come down for the last time".
"For anybody who is over 18 who has not yet come forward this is the last time that we're offering the chance of a first dose of a vaccine in this centre," she said.
Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride has said the high number of Covid-19 cases reported on Friday is "very concerning".
"Whilst we know only a small percentage of the individuals who have tested positive will end up in hospital, a small percentage of a large number is still a large number who will end up in hospital," Sir Michael said.
He welcomed the fact people were still coming forward for testing and urged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so this weekend.
About 86% of the adult population in Northern Ireland have so far had one dose.
Sir Michael said that figure would rise to 90% if 52,000 more people got vaccinated.