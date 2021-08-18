NI house prices 9% higher than same period last year
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
House prices in Northern Ireland from March to June were 9% higher than the same time last year, according to official figures.
It is the biggest annual rise since 2007 and the biggest quarterly increase since 2016.
The housing market was effectively paused between March and June 2020 because of lockdown, which caused a build up of demand.
The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £153,449.
It ranges from £134,091 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon to £180,067 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.
Causeway Coast and Glens was the area which saw the biggest annual rise in prices, up almost 17%.
Between March and June this year, 7,187 residential properties were sold, according to the latest from Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.