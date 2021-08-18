Troubles' prosecutions: Military veterans to meet Brandon Lewis
- Published
Military veterans will have talks with the Northern Ireland secretary later over the UK government's controversial Troubles' legacy plan.
The measures are opposed by Northern Ireland political parties and victims' organisations.
If implemented, the law would apply to former members of the security forces and to ex-paramilitaries.
The plans also include an end to all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.
Brandon Lewis will meet the leadership of the Northern Ireland Veterans' Movement, that represents more than 17 veteran campaign groups, in London on Wednesday.
It is the latest meeting in a series of discussions the government is having about the controversial proposals.
Speaking after the proposals were announced in July, Mr Lewis said it was "the best way to help Northern Ireland move further along the road to reconciliation".
"We know that the prospect of the end of criminal prosecutions will be difficult for some to accept, and this is not a position that we take lightly," he said.
What I am picking up is that veterans based in Britain may accept this.
They may not like it, but there is perhaps a greater acceptance of what the government is proposing there, than those who are based in Northern Ireland.
Those Northern Ireland-based veterans are alive to the sensitivities.
They have highlighted their dislike as they see it, to what is moral equivalence between those who served in the security forces, and those who were paramilitaries.
I think what we will be looking for today is where veterans groups stand on this issue. Are they for the plan, or are they against it?
Mr Lewis said the proposals also included a body to help families recover information on Troubles incidents and an oral history initiative.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the legacy proposals would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles."