Afghanistan: NI to offer a 'safe place' for refugees
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Work is ongoing to identify how to support those most in need from Afghanistan coming to Northern Ireland, the Executive Office has confirmed.
Downing Street has set out details of a new UK resettlement scheme.
MPs from Northern Ireland will be among those at Westminster later, as Parliament is recalled to discuss the situation.
The Executive Office said it wanted "to assist in providing a safe place" for Afghan people.
The government has said thousands of Afghan refugees will be resettled in the UK after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.
The Executive Office said it would draw on its experience from the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Northern Ireland.
The Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS) was announced by the UK government in 2014, with the first group arriving in Northern Ireland from Syria the following year.
The Department for Communities says to date 1,815 Syrian refugees have been resettled in Northern Ireland.
The scheme was paused at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2019, analysis from the Migration Observatory at Oxford University showed that Northern Ireland had resettled proportionately more Syrian refugees than any other part of the UK.
The main Stormont parties have said they support the government's plans to announce a "bespoke" scheme to help people at risk in Afghanistan, particularly women and girls.
The Executive Office said it was critical it ensured a "a co-ordinated, cross-departmental response to meet the needs of those who may arrive" from Afghanistan in the coming weeks and months.
"Work is ongoing to identify how we might support arrivals, drawing on our experience from the resettlement of Syrian refugees here," it added.
The Home Office has said the Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme will be "one of the most generous resettlement schemes in our country's history".
Priority will be given to "women and girls, and religious and other minorities, who are most at risk of human rights abuses and dehumanising treatment by the Taliban".
The Home Office said in the scheme's first year 5,000 refugees would be eligible to settle in the UK - on top of 5,000 Afghan interpreters and other staff who worked for the UK.
Up to 20,000 Afghans will be offered a route to set up home in the UK "in the long-term".
"The ambition to provide protection to thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan and the complex picture on the ground means there will be significant challenges delivering the scheme, but the government is working at speed to address these obstacles," a statement said.
Later, the prime minister will address Parliament on the UK's work on the crisis in Afghanistan.
He is expected to use his statement to outline the steps the international community should take to avoid a humanitarian disaster in the country.