Covid-19: Seven more deaths and 1,564 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Five of the deaths occurred within the latest 24-hour reporting period, with two of the deaths being reported outside of the reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,258.
Another 1,564 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 178,467 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are currently 392 patients with Covid in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 47 in intensive care.
Last updated 17 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,376,682 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday afternoon 1,252,746 people had received a first dose and 1,123,936 second doses had been administered.
Last updated 17 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,059.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,558 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 1,758 on Sunday.
A total of 326,305 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Monday, 262 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals, up from 248 on Sunday.
Fifty-one patients with Covid-19 were in intensive care units, three more than on Sunday.
Last updated 16 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,409,339 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday morning.
Of those, 3,527,324 were first doses and 2,882,015 were second doses.
Last updated 16 August at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland