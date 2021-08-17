Bangor: Flagship Centre sold in multi-million pound deal
The vacant Flagship Centre site in Bangor, County Down, has been sold in a multi-million-pound deal to developers Brookland Property.
The shopping centre on Main Street closed its doors in February 2019.
Brookland will take possession of the 157,000 sq ft centre and 430-space car park site immediately.
Ricky McLarnon, from Brooklands, said that the prime town centre location "is just crying out for regeneration investment".
"Our first priority will be to get the car park back into use as soon as possible and we will be making an innovative proposal to Ards and North Down Borough Council imminently," Mr McLarnon said.
"As someone who was brought up in Bangor, I remember the Flagship Centre as a vibrant part of the town centre.
"It is our plan that with the right investment and vision, that that economic and social contribution to Bangor will return," he said.
'Much needed boost'
North Down DUP assembly member Stephen Dunne welcomed the news and said he hoped it would "bring new life and growth to the town centre".
Commenting on the purchase, the president of Bangor Chamber of Commerce, Geoff Thompson, said it was "a much-needed boost for Bangor's town centre".
Mr Thompson said the sale of the Bangor Main Street site could "complement other major projects including the proposed development at Queen's Parade and the regeneration of Bangor's waterfront".
"Increased footfall and further incentives to visit the town are imperative to Bangor's future success," Mr Thompson said.
During the 1990's, Flagship was a key retail centre in the town spread over two floors anchored by Dunnes and with a thriving food court.
In May 2019, a new development consortium was appointed in an attempt to redevelop part of Bangor's seafront. There have been plans to regenerate the area known as Queen's Parade since 1999.
The proposed scheme includes a hotel, cinema and other commercial space as well as enhanced public spaces.
Louise Little, manager of North Down Community Network, has long campaigned for a rejuvenation of the Flagship Centre.
While the centre itself has been empty since 2019, the North Down Community Network has occupied the adjacent unit on Main Street which is also part of the sale.
Ms Little said they were "beyond delighted" to be supported by the new owners.
"After the past 18 months of the pandemic people are desperate to have more safe spaces they can come to for support, information and to connect with others," she said.