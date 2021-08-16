Liverpool: NI man 'improving' in hospital after attack, police say
- Published
A 24-year-old man from Northern Ireland is "improving" and is now in a stable condition after being attacked in Liverpool, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Bold Street, close to Central Station, just after 01:00 BST on Saturday following reports that a man was unconscious.
He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.
Seven men arrested following with the incident have been released.
A 40-year-old man, from Pontypridd, who was arrested on suspicion of assault and drugs offences, has been conditionally bailed pending further inquiries, Merseyside Police say.
Six other men from South Wales who were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences have also been released under investigation.
Merseyside Police Det Ch Insp Paul Parry said the investigation was ongoing and appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.