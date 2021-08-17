Covid-19: Last chance for first jabs at NI's mass vaccination centres
- Published
This weekend will be the last chance for adults to get a first dose of a Covid-19 jab at one of Northern Ireland's mass vaccination centres, health officials have said.
The Big Jab Weekend campaign will see centres like the SSE Arena in Belfast offering walk-in first jabs to the over-18s for the first time since July.
It is part of efforts to increase vaccination rates amid rising cases.
Mass vaccination centres are set to wind down operations by the end August.
People aged 16 and 17 will be able to access the centres for their first vaccine dose until then.
Localised walk-in clinics and some pharmacies will also continue to offer vaccination services to over-16s.
Health Minister Robin Swann said it "couldn't be easier" to get a jab this weekend.
He said there was still a demand for vaccination, adding that the Department of Health wants to offer people "as many opportunities as possible" to get a jab.
"Vaccination is saving lives," he said.
"When we get jabbed, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service.
"It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back."
The head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, said there will still be opportunities for people to be vaccinated when mass vaccination centres wind down.
However, she said these opportunities would become "inevitably more limited" as the focus of the programme switches to booster jabs.
"If you haven't got your jab already, the right time is now - it will never be easier or more convenient," she said.
The first in a series of pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics for new and expectant mothers ran at the Foyle Arena in Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.
A small number of people held a protest against vaccination at the clinic.
Chief executive of the Western Health Trust Neil Guckian said "a number of individuals" entered the vaccination centre through an exit door.
Mr Guckian said they acted in an "inappropriate and intimidating manner towards staff, volunteers and those women attending the clinic".
Our Chief Executive, Neil Guckian has praised the efforts of our Vaccination Team in light of the disruption caused by protestors at a special Pop Up Vaccination Clinic for pregnant women at the Foyle Arena on Saturday.— Western Trust (@WesternHSCTrust) August 16, 2021
Read Neil's full statement here ➡ https://t.co/kJyKhTDnMA pic.twitter.com/YQmgtx5Lna
Three further coronavirus-related deaths and another 1,306 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
A number of changes to Covid-19 restrictions made by the Northern Ireland Executive last week also came into effect the same day.
Fully-vaccinated close contacts of people who have Covid-19 no longer need to automatically self-isolate.
Instead, they should get a PCR test on day two and day eight of what would have been their 10-day isolation period.
The change to self isolation rules brings Northern Ireland in line with England, Scotland and Wales.