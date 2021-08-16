Londonderry: Teen taken to hospital after two assaults
- Published
A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted twice in Londonderry.
The 19-year-old sustained bruising, swelling to his eyes and scratches to his face after attending a bonfire in the Galliagh area on Sunday night.
He was later attacked by a group of males at the same location "who were said to have kicked his body repeatedly", police said.
Det Sgt Watkin said the first assault happened between 23:45 and 00:15 BST.
The second assault is believed to have taken place between 00:30 and 01:00 BST on Monday.
Police appealed for information.