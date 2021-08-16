Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,306 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,251.
Another 1,306 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 176,903 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are currently 334 patients with Covid in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 47 in intensive care.
Last updated 16 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,371,369 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.
There are no new figures on how many people have received first and second doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
On Sunday, 1,249,597 people had received a first dose and 1,116,681 second doses had been administered.
Last updated 16 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,059.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,758 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 2,074 on Saturday.
A total of 324,747 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Saturday, 248 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals, 19 more than on Saturday.
Forty-eight patients with Covid-19 were in intensive care units, five more than Saturday.
Last updated 15 August at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,326,226 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday morning.
Of those, 3,479,514 were first doses and 2,846,712 were second doses.
Last updated 14 August at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland