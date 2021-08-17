Wrightbus to boost Ballymena workforce by 300
- Published
Wrightbus is to create 300 permanent jobs to build its zero-emission buses.
The company said it would also convert 120 temporary jobs into permanent positions at its Ballymena headquarters.
Wrightbus said it would have 930 permanent members of staff when the new jobs were filled.
Jo Bamford, who bought the company in 2019 after it went into administration, said the company was "firmly back in business, creating jobs".
In March, it was announced the Ballymena-based manufacturer would receive £11.2m from the government to develop hydrogen-fuel technology.
The company had already started to increase its workforce after Translink ordered 100 zero-emission buses in December 2020.
Twenty of them will be hydrogen powered and the other 80 will be battery operated.
The hydrogen-powered buses have no exhaust fumes and emit only water from the tailpipe.
On Tuesday, the UK government unveiled a strategy for kick-starting a hydrogen industry, which they say could attract billions of pounds in investment.
Wrightbus managing director Neil Collins said the company had been reinvigorated.
"Our order book is looking very healthy with our zero emission buses in high demand, and we have multiple conversations ongoing with a number of bus operators from across the UK and Ireland," he added.
"We're building an incredible team in Ballymena and we want the best people to come and work for us.
"We're aiming to increase bus production again next year, which will in turn lead to the creation of even more permanent jobs."
Mr Bamford said building the workforce from the 56 that remained when he bought the company in 2019 was "incredibly satisfying".
"We're continuing to invest not only in employees, but in the technological advances that will keep our buses at the very pinnacle of the industry," he added.
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said it was great news for the local economy.
"Hydrogen technology is the way ahead for zero emissions and a hydrogen hub in Ballymena training engineers and developing products would be a natural fit for the area," he said.
"The prospects of this throw out challenges to schools and colleges to encourage engineering and science subjects to local children as there will be significant and skilled jobs available in this sector in the years ahead."
Jobs on offer will include coachbuilders, welders, vehicle installation electricians, driveline operatives and factory operatives.