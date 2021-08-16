BBC News

West Belfast: Biggest ever Féile as NI welcomes back major crowds


image sourcePAcemaker
image captionA crowd of 8,000 gathered to watch Michael Conlan beat TJ Doheny

The annual Féile an Phobail event in west Belfast has had its most successful year to date, with its largest attendance ever, according to the festival's director.

There were 250 events and three 10,000-person concerts held over 10 days.

As part of a Covid-19 vaccine drive, 500 free tickets were given out to people who got jabbed.

The biggest unrestricted outdoor concert in Ireland since the start of the pandemic took place on 8 August.

Féile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble said this year's event had been the largest ever.

"The demand for tickets was unsurpassed in the history of Féile an Phobail," said Mr Gamble.

"People wanted to get out and enjoy themselves and they deserved it after the past eighteen months, and we ensured they could do that in an environment with strict Covid entry requirements."

image sourceFeile an Phobail
image captionThree events which drew 10,000 fans took place during the festival

On 6 August, Belfast boxer Michael Conlan beat TJ Doheny to claim the interim WBA world title in front of a 8,000 people in Falls Park.

To close the festival on Sunday, the public were entertained by a number of high-profile Irish music acts, including the Wolfetones.

Mr Gamble said it was the first time in almost 50 years that west Belfast had been without bonfires during the festival.

Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption, and on 8 August to mark the introduction of internment in 1971.

"In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held," said Mr Gamble.

He said the benefit of their absence was "significant".

Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O'Neill described it as "a trouble free weekend in local communities" and commended organisers.

