West Belfast: Shots fired in 'contemptible' attack on house
- Published
A number of shots have been fired at the front door and window of a house in west Belfast.
Police said extensive damage was caused in the attack, which happened at about 22:25 BST on Sunday.
It was reported two men were involved, firing shots from a front fence of the house in Old Colin Road.
A man who was inside the property was not injured. Police said the men were dressed in dark clothing and wore baseball caps.
The pair subsequently made off on foot in the direction of Poleglass, a police spokesman said.
"This was a contemptible and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences," he said.
"Worryingly anyone, from the resident to potential passers-by, could have been killed."