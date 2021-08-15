Liverpool: Seven arrested after NI man attacked
- Published
Seven men have been arrested after a 24-year-old man from Northern Ireland was attacked in Liverpool.
Emergency services were called to Bold Street, close to Central Station, just after 01:00 BST on Saturday following reports that a man was unconscious on the ground.
The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries, according to police.
Police said he was in a critical but stable condition.
He is believed to have been visiting Liverpool with family at the time of the attack.
A 40-year-old man from Pontypridd was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Six other men from South Wales, aged between 33 and 41, have also been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Merseyside Police Det Ch Insp Paul Parry said the investigation was ongoing.
He appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.