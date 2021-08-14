Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,437 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
A further five coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,245.
Another 1,437 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, up from 1,389 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 174,303 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health does not update its dashboard at weekends so there are no new figures on the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, 359 patients were in hospital with Covid-19, with 44 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, compared to 42 on Thursday.
Last updated 14 August at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,362,361 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
As the Department of Health does not update its dashboard at weekends, there are no new figures on how many of those have received two doses of a vaccine.
On Friday, 1,246,907 people had received a first dose and 1,109,693 second doses had been administered.
Last updated 14 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is currently 5,059 - the figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-linked deaths.
Figures from the Irish Department of Health on Friday showed another 1,978 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, up from 1,903 on Thursday.
That brings the total number of cases to 320,915.
There are 221 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals - an increase of two on Thursday's figure .
Forty-three people are in intensive care, an increase of six in the last 24 hours.
Last updated 13 August at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,288,754 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,468,729 were first doses and 2,820,025 were second doses.
Last updated 12 August
Source: Department of Health Ireland