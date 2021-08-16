Covid-19: Relaxation of NI self-isolation comes in effect
- Published
Fully-vaccinated close contacts of people who have Covid-19 no longer need to automatically self-isolate.
Instead, they should get a PCR test on day two and day eight of what would have been their 10-day isolation period.
A number of changes to Covid-19 restrictions made by the NI Executive last week come into effect on Monday.
More than six people can now sit together in pubs and restaurants and conferences can resume.
Other changes have been agreed for schools and the hospitality sector.
Class bubbles will no longer be required from the start of term.
However, the executive stopped short of changing rules on social distancing or face coverings.
Post-primary students will also still have to wear masks in class for the first six weeks of term.
The executive agreed to the changes to the Covid-19 rules on Thursday following discussion of a paper submitted by Health Minister Robin Swann.
The change to self isolation rules brings Northern Ireland in line with England. The move has already taken effect in Scotland and Wales.
If someone tests positive, they must continue to self-isolate, even if they do not have symptoms of the disease.
People who started self-isolating before 16 August can stop on that date but only if they have been fully vaccinated.
From Monday 16 August the following changes come into effect:
- The limit on numbers of people allowed to meet outdoors in private gardens will be removed
- Further education and higher education and night classes will be able to return to full in-person learning
- So-called support bubbles will no longer exist
- The rule of six - the number of people allowed to sit at tables together in hospitality venues - will be scrapped (this will also apply to wedding celebrations and receptions)
- The requirement to maintain social distancing at all times on public transport will be lifted, to allow more people on buses and trains
- Conferences and exhibitions will be allowed to resume
- Outdoor raves will now be allowed
Indoor premises and workplaces in Northern Ireland are still required to comply with a social distancing rule of at least 1m (3ft).
That rule has been lifted in other parts of the UK and many people in Northern Ireland's hospitality sector are keen to see it relaxed locally too.
Nightclubs still do not have a reopening date.