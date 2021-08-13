Ballymurphy: Shadow SoS meets victims' families in Belfast
Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary has met the Ballymurphy families in Belfast and reiterated her concern over the government's Troubles legacy proposals.
The government confirmed in July it plans to bring forward legislation banning all pre-1998 prosecutions.
Louise Haigh urged the prime minister to think again on the proposals.
She discussed the issue with relatives of some of the 10 people killed in the Ballymurphy shootings.
In May, an inquest found that all 10 victims were "entirely innocent" and that nine of them were killed by the Army during the shootings in west Belfast in 1971.
The shootings happened 50 years ago this week.
Last month, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998.
It would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.
Northern Ireland political parties, victims' groups and the Irish government have said they are opposed to the proposals, with many labelling them a "de-facto amnesty".
Ms Haigh said she had met victims across Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and people were "unanimous" in their opposition to the plans.
"We need to see a change of heart and a proposal that's committed to the rule of law and finding truth and justice for victims across the picture," she said.
John Teggart, whose father Danny was killed in the Ballymurphy shootings, welcomed Ms Haigh's visit.
He vowed to oppose the statute of limitations proposals.
"We'll put up a fight, we'll put up a good fight," he said.