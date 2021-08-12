PSNI investigates attacks on homes in Belfast and Coleraine
- Published
A man has escaped injury in a gun attack at a house in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
The victim heard a number of "loud bangs" at the property on Ballysally Road at about 02:00 BST on Thursday.
He later discovered that a number of windows had been broken and police said they believe the bangs were gunshots.
A detective sergeant described the shooting as "reckless" and said the victim was unhurt but "understandably shaken by the incident".
No arrests have been made as yet and police said they were working to establish a motive for the shooting.
Separately, a gang of up to nine men, armed with hammers, have attacked a house in north Belfast, causing "significant damage", police have said.
The men got inside the house on Woodvale Avenue and smashed a number of windows throughout the building.
No-one else was in the house at the time of the attack, which was reported to police just before 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
The motive for the attack was not yet known, according to a PSNI spokeswoman.