Covid-19: NI student struggling to get vaccination certificate
A teaching graduate from Belfast has been told he is "not eligible" for a Covid vaccine certificate as he did not receive both jabs in Northern Ireland.
Conor Kernohan got his first Pfizer vaccine while studying in Liverpool in May, and his second dose in Belfast.
He is due to fly to Italy next week to begin a permanent teaching job.
The Department of Health said the issue of data sharing was being discussed between the UK's vaccination programmes and certification systems.
The 22-year-old had been told there was "no agreement between England and Northern Ireland" for data to be shared across the two health systems.
The Department of Health said it expects "an agreed way forward" will be put in place this week.
People in Northern Ireland who are travelling abroad up to and including 31 August can now register for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
The certificate allows travellers to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for countries which require that for entry.
'No agreement between England and NI'
After "spending days" ringing the CovidCert NI app helpline, Mr Kernohan was eventually told he could not receive a certificate "as there was no process in place for his information to be shared across the two health systems".
"They said there was nothing that could be done because there had been no agreement made between England and Northern Ireland," he said.
"It's quite frustrating because I wasn't told when I went to get my second vaccine in Belfast that it would be a problem.
"When I was in Liverpool the students and young people were encouraged to get the vaccine."
He said there was no "statement" telling students from Northern Ireland to get their vaccine back home or that they would face issues when travelling.
With less than two weeks until he is due to start his new job, Mr Kernohan fears he may lose his teaching post.
He added that he would need a vaccine certificate to enter schools, get on public transport and go into supermarkets in Italy.
Many students affected
"I'm due to fly on Tuesday and I'll start work the following Monday after a five day quarantine," he said.
"I'm kind of at my wits end."
He said he has contacted a number of offices.
"If I was even told a time scale, like two or three weeks, that might settle me a bit more and give me scope to tell my future employers this will be sorted."
He said many other students from Northern Ireland who have returned home for the summer and want to go on holiday or have been offered work abroad will be affected.