GCSE results issued with grades expected to rise
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
About 29,000 students in Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE results on Thursday.
As exams were cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic, results will be based on grades calculated by schools.
Similar arrangements for A-levels saw a record number of entries awarded top grades on Tuesday.
GCSE results are also expected to rise but not as dramatically as those at A-level.
Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.
Grades calculated by schools were also used to give pupils their GCSE results in 2020 after exams were cancelled.
That came after the then Education Minister Peter Weir scrapped the statistical process used by the Northern Ireland exams board CCEA to standardise results.
There had been controversy after about 40% of A and AS-level grades provided to CCEA by schools in 2020 had initially been changed.
In 2020 almost one in every eight GCSE entries (12.4%) in Northern Ireland was awarded the top A* grade, a rise from 8.1% of entries in 2019.
2019 was the last year when a full series of exams took place.
More than one in three GCSE entries (37.1%) received the top A* or A grades in 2020.
The proportion of entries at GCSE awarded A* to C grades in Northern Ireland rose from 81.7% in 2019 to 89.4% in 2020.
The vast majority of GCSEs in Northern Ireland are taken by pupils through the exams board CCEA and results are available from 08:30 BST on Thursday.
Many pupils will go to their school to pick up results as unlike A-levels, they cannot receive them online.
About 98% of entries are through CCEA, with the remainder through English and Welsh exam boards.
That means some pupils in Northern Ireland will receive results in the form of numbers as well as letters.
That is because GCSEs in England are graded numerically from nine to one.
Pupils use their GCSE results to progress to A-level, courses in further education, training or employment.