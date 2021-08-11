Covid-19: Derry man out on bail after refusing hotel quarantine
- Published
A Londonderry man held in custody for refusing to quarantine after a return trip to Turkey has been released on bail.
Sam Marie McGinley, 32, of Rosecourt in Derry, was charged with breaching Covid-19 rules and resisting police.
The court heard he had gone to Turkey for surgery but refused to quarantine in a Dublin hotel when he returned.
On Friday, he was remanded in custody until the end of his isolation period.
Releasing him earlier, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan warned that Mr McGinley was required to comply with Covid-19 restrictions and "will be subject to arrest if he does not isolate".
The court was told Mr McGinley had refused requests to book into a hotel for quarantine when he arrived back in Dublin on 4 August, and claimed he could not afford it.
He was arrested on his return to Derry, after calling police about a different issue.
A prosecuting lawyer said Mr McGinley "told police that he believed he could do as he pleased because he was doing a lateral flow test for Covid".
Turkey is on the UK government's red list for travel and anybody arriving from there must self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel.
If convicted of breaching Covid-19 regulations, Mr McGinley could be fined up to £10,000.
A defence lawyer said it would have been unlawful to keep his client in prison until his isolation period ended.
"The problem is he cannot afford the costs involved," he added.