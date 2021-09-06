What are Northern Ireland's Covid-19 rules now?
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The past few months have seen many Covid restrictions eased in Northern Ireland, after a long period of lockdown.
But Stormont ministers, who decide what to relax and when, have kept some measures in place.
BBC News NI explains what rules remain and how Northern Ireland compares to other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
Social distancing
As one of the first measures introduced when the pandemic took hold last March, businesses and people have had to rapidly adjust to keeping their distance.
Now, the legal requirement for social distancing outdoors no longer exists in Northern Ireland.
However indoor premises such as restaurants, shops and indoor attractions are still required to comply with at least 1m (3ft).
That rule has already been removed in the rest of the UK, but guidance remains that people should socially distance where possible, and in places like hospitals and schools, the rules differ again.
Some hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland have urged the executive to scrap the requirement for social distancing, saying it continues to affect their trade.
First Minister Paul Givan previously said he hoped the executive could agree at its meeting on 12 August to put in place a date to end social distancing in law.
But following that discussion, they have decided to keep the current rules in place.
Mr Givan has now said he expects the issue will be re-examined at the executive's meeting on 9 September.
He and other DUP ministers have called for a plan with dates for ending all remaining restrictions to be drawn up.
In the Republic of Ireland, physical distancing rules remain in place across many sectors but that is due to end by 22 October, under the government's plan to lift almost all remaining restrictions.
Face coverings
Although face coverings are no longer mandatory in many places in England, those rules do not apply in Northern Ireland.
Instead, people must still wear them on public transport, in shops and a number of other settings - unless they are exempt.
Since last month, people going to places of worship in Northern Ireland no longer have to wear a face covering during the service, but it's still the law to wear them when entering and exiting the building.
Health officials in Northern Ireland are thought to be in favour of keeping the restrictions on face coverings in place.
Any decision on their continued use will have to be agreed by the five parties in the Stormont executive, who may take different views.
Northern Ireland still has the lowest rate of first dose vaccination in the UK - a factor the executive will have to take into consideration when deciding whether to ease any further restrictions.
Self-isolation rules
From Monday 16 August, the rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland changed.
Close contacts of those who test positive for Covid no longer have to automatically self-isolate - as long as two weeks have passed since they received their second dose of the vaccine.
They are still advised to take an additional PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Covid test on day two and eight of the process.
If the result is positive, they need to self-isolate just like anyone else.
People who started self-isolating before 16 August can stop on that date but only if they have been fully vaccinated.
That change is also due to take effect in England on that date, having already happened in Scotland and Wales.
Other restrictions
Hospitality faced some of the toughest restrictions during the pandemic and, in Northern Ireland, businesses continue to operate under certain rules.
At the start of August, no more than six people from six households could sit together at a table, and face coverings had to be worn when customers were not seated.
However, this rule was scrapped in the middle of August, while table limits at wedding receptions were also removed.
Likewise, a rule on table service only in pubs and restaurants will be lifted from 17:00 BST on Friday, 10 September.
Dancing will also be allowed at weddings and civil partnership receptions from that time.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland remain closed, unlike those in Great Britain.
Ministers have not yet given an indicative date for the reopening of nightclubs and the return of dancing in hospitality venues.
Conference halls and exhibitions in Northern Ireland resumed normal operation from the middle of August.
Rules on the number of people allowed to meet at home still remain in place in Northern Ireland, unlike in England, Scotland or Wales.
Up to 15 people from four households can meet indoors at a private home from Friday, 10 September.
Meeting up in private gardens is restricted to no more than 15 people but from Monday 16 August, that limit was removed altogether.
In the Republic of Ireland, people who are fully vaccinated can meet together indoors with no limit on numbers.
Schools
Pupils in Northern Ireland have returned to the classroom.
In August, schools in Northern Ireland were issued with new guidance from the Public Health Agency (PHA), based on Department of Health (DoH) policy guidance.
The new guidance advised that pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts of a positive case, but have no symptoms themselves, do not have to self-isolate if they have recently tested positive for the virus.
Other close contacts, who have not received a positive test within the previous 90 days, do have to self-isolate, but they can reduce their 10-day period of self-isolation if they have a negative PCR test result.
However, there have been concerns over the number of children missing class, with more than half of pupils at one school being sent home as close contacts.
Previously, ministers had agreed that the system of "bubbles", where children only mix within a fixed year or class group will be removed.
However they decided to retain face coverings for post-primary students in classrooms for the first six weeks of term, subject to a review.
In Scotland, pupils and teachers in secondary schools will continue to wear face coverings and the 1m social distancing rule will remain for at least the first six weeks of term.
Advice on working from home
People in England are no longer being asked to work from home, but in Northern Ireland advice remains to work from home where possible.
Similar advice remains in place in Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
Stormont ministers discussed the issue on Thursday but it is understood health officials advised keeping the guidance in place.
In recent months, Stormont ministers have continued to urge employers to be flexible, and adhere to public health advice as much as possible.
Vaccine passports
An issue that's been in the spotlight recently, but there is no clarity on whether the Stormont executive might adopt the measure for entry to hospitality businesses.
In the Republic of Ireland, proof of vaccination is now required in order to enter pubs and restaurants.
There has been little public enthusiasm from the political parties at Stormont for the proposal.
However privately, health officials are thought to be keen on the idea, particularly if it helps to boost vaccine uptake among younger people.
The Executive Office has said there are currently no proposals to use them for specific sectors.
But it added: "Officials are exploring the potential use of certification for other purposes, informed by the medical and scientific advice, to allow a discussion by the executive."
Some nightclubs and venues in England have already decided to require people to provide proof of vaccination using an app.
In Northern Ireland, a number of music and sporting events have also said people must prove they have had both vaccines, or provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test up to 48 hours before the event, in order to gain entry.
When it comes to travelling abroad, at present people in Northern Ireland can also apply for vaccine certification from the Department of Health.