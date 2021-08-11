Uefa Super Cup: Football fans urged to follow Covid rules
- Published
Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers have urged football fans to follow Covid-19 rules ahead of the Uefa Super Cup Final at Windsor Park.
Belfast is hosting the match between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal on Wednesday night.
About 13,000 fans will attend the game.
First Minister Paul Givan said there was a "real sense of excitement and anticipation in Belfast".
"This is a showcase sporting event on our doorstep," he said.
"Northern Ireland has proved it is more than capable of hosting big sporting occasions and I fully expect this to be another memorable evening as we welcome footballing superstars."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill urged the public to look after each other by following public health advice.
"It's great to see the Uefa Super Cup being played in Belfast, and I know many people will be looking forward to the match," she said.
"I wish everyone - visiting supporters and local fans - a successful and safe event.
"But I would urge everyone to remember that Covid-19 is still a real threat in our society."
'Sense of anticipation'
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Executive said travelling fans had been reminded that the Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland were different to those in the rest of the UK and Ireland.
"The use of face coverings is mandatory on public transport, in taxis, private buses, coaches and on aircraft, in train and bus stations and in airports unless an exemption applies," they said.
"The rule of six still applies in hospitality settings and up to 10 people from no more than three households can meet in a private home."
Irish Football Association (IFA) chief executive Patrick Nelson said that the match represents a "fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland".