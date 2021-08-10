Banbridge: Pipe bomb thrown at house in 'reckless' attack
A house in County Down has been targeted in a pipe bomb attack but the device did not explode.
It was thrown at the property at Granville Gardens in Banbridge at about 23:05 BST on Monday.
Police and Army bomb experts, who are responsible for disposing of explosives, attended the scene.
"An investigation is underway to establish who is responsible for this reckless act and a motive," said the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Detectives want anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack and who may have witnessed it to contact them.