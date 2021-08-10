BBC News

Covid-19: 80% of patients not vaccinated, says chief scientist

image captionPeople should seek correct information on vaccination, says Prof Ian Young

About 80% of Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals have not been vaccinated, the chief scientific adviser has said.

Prof Ian Young is encouraging the public to get a jab for Covid-19 as soon as possible.

About 15% of adults in Northern Ireland are yet to receive their first dose of the vaccination, he told BBC News NI.

His comments come as the Department of Health began a campaign to combat falsehoods about Covid-19.

It has released a factfile that addresses specific claims that have been spread online.

On Monday, eight Covid-19-related deaths and 1,031 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland.

To date, 2,322,659 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

