Covid-19: 80% of patients not vaccinated, says chief scientist
About 80% of Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals have not been vaccinated, the chief scientific adviser has said.
Prof Ian Young is encouraging the public to get a jab for Covid-19 as soon as possible.
About 15% of adults in Northern Ireland are yet to receive their first dose of the vaccination, he told BBC News NI.
His comments come as the Department of Health began a campaign to combat falsehoods about Covid-19.
It has released a factfile that addresses specific claims that have been spread online.
On Monday, eight Covid-19-related deaths and 1,031 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland.
To date, 2,322,659 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.