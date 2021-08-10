Dungannon: Pair charged over death of 2-year-old girl
Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.
A woman, 24, was charged with perverting the course of justice and causing or permitting the death of a child.
Ali Maguire died in hospital on Friday after an ambulance was called to a house in Park Avenue in the town.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement that the man and woman would appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later.