Criticism over delay in appointing new victims' commissioner
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont's first and deputy first ministers have been criticised for the delay in appointing a new victims' commissioner for Northern Ireland.
Judith Thompson's term ended last August and she has yet to be replaced.
The Executive Office has said it could take up to six months to complete the recruitment competition.
But the Ulster Unionists said a new commissioner was urgently needed to help oppose Westminster's legacy proposals.
Last month, the government announced plans to ban all Troubles-related prosecutions- a move rejected by all of the main Stormont parties.
Ulster Unionist assembly member Mike Nesbitt, who is also a former victims' commissioner, said he was concerned the "most powerful, independent voice representing victims" was missing from discussions about the legislation.
"Both the DUP and Sinn Féin say they are against this statute of limitations so why delay in appointing a commissioner who can reflect to the secretary of state the apparently unanimous view of victims that an amnesty is a betrayal of their interests?" he added.
When Ms Thompson was not reappointed as victims' commissioner last year, it was not clear why.
As commissioner she had to comment on a number of disputed legacy issues, including a delay to the payment of Troubles pensions and the definition of a victim.
She faced criticism over advice she presented to the government about pension-type payments for people injured during the Troubles, which gave no distinction between victims of terrorist attacks and those who had been hurt while carrying out attacks.
Since Ms Thompson's tenure ended, the logjam over the Troubles pension has been mostly resolved with applications to the scheme now set to open at the end of August.
The parties remain at odds over the definition of a victim but have said they are all committed to opposing the government's latest legacy proposals.
The proposals include provisions for a statute of limitations, a legal mechanism which would bar future prosecutions.
It would apply to former members of the security forces and to former paramilitaries.
It would also end future inquests and civil actions.
Talks were due to take place throughout the summer with officials in London and Dublin in a bid to reach consensus.
The victims' commissioner role was initially created by the Northern Ireland Office in 2005 but in recent years some victims' groups have suggested the role is in need of reform.
The Executive Office said officials were working to finalise documentation for the latest recruitment process.
"We recently approved the comprehensive documentation required to begin the recruitment process for a new commissioner for victims and survivors," it added.
"The Commission for Victims and Survivors is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and, as such, the appointment process must comply with the code of practice for ministerial public appointments.
"It is estimated that it will take up to six months to complete a recruitment competition."