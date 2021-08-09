Covid-19: Eight more deaths and 1,031 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,228.
Another 1,031 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 1,129 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the past 24 hours.
A total of 167,095 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 245 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 41 patients in intensive care units.
On Friday there were 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 37 patients in intensive care units.
Hospital admission statistics are not released on weekends.
Last updated 9 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,322,659 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.
Of those, 1,233,437 people have received a first dose.
There have been 1,089,222 second doses administered.
There were 4,684 doses administered on Sunday.
Last updated 9 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,837 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,828 on Saturday.
A total of 312,465 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 208 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 31 are in intensive care units, down two from Saturday.
Last updated 8 August at 16:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,094,737 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,416,376 were first doses and 2,678,361 were second doses.
Last updated 8 August at 16:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland