Glenshane Pass closed after two-vehicle crash
- Published
The Glenshane Pass in County Londonderry has been closed after a serious crash.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened close to the Ponderosa bar.
The A6 road has been shut in both directions between Castledawson and Dungiven.
Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to seek an alternative route and to expect delays to their journey.
Belfast-bound traffic is being diverted at Main Street in Dungiven towards Garvagh and Derry-bound traffic is being diverted towards Draperstown.
Public transport provider Translink has confirmed that the 212 Belfast-to-Derry bus service is operating.
However, Dungiven cannot be served and the bus is being diverted through Garvagh - passengers will be collected at the junction of Station Road and Garvagh Road.
The road is expected to remain closed over the morning peak period.