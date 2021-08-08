Covid-19: One more Covid-linked death and 1,129 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,220.
Another 1,129 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,349 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
A total of 166,064 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, there were 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 37 patients in intensive care units - hospital admission statistics are not released on weekends.
Last updated 8 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,316,713 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.
Of those, 1,232,450 people have received a first dose.
There have been 1,084,263 second doses administered.
Last updated 8 August at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,828 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,782 on Friday.
A total of 310,628 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 198 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 33 are in intensive care units, three more than Friday.
Last updated 7 August at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,078,493 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,408,634 were first doses and 2,669,859 were second doses.
Last updated7 August at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland