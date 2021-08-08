Petrol bomb thrown at police in Dungannon
- Published
A petrol bomb has been thrown at a police vehicle in Dungannon, County Tyrone, after dozens of masked men blocked off a road on Saturday night.
Police said between 20 to 30 people wearing balaclavas set fire to furniture on Ballygawley Road.
They added the vehicle was also struck with masonry.
DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson said the disturbances were linked to an anti-internment bonfire in the area.
The Mid-Ulster District Council representative said police should have "been prepared to deal with this behaviour" and he will be discussing the matter with senior officers.
Internment was introduced on 9 August 1971 as a means of imprisoning people without trial amid escalating violence in the early years of the Troubles.
The anniversary is sometimes marked with demonstrations and bonfires in republican areas in Northern Ireland.
In a post on social media, police said residents had been left "horrified by the incident".
Officers posted images of the fire and the debris which remained on Sunday morning.
"The community wants better for their area and to live without fear," the post continued.
"We appeal to those who think this behaviour is acceptable to take a look at what destroying your own community achieves.
"This and putting the emergency services under even more pressure is not the way forward."