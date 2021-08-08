Ballymurphy march marks 50th anniversary of Army shootings
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A march is taking place in west Belfast to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of 10 people in the wake of an Army operation in the Ballymurphy area.
In May, an inquest found that the victims were "entirely innocent".
They included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight. Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.
The shootings in August 1971 happened after the introduction of internment in Northern Ireland.
It was a security operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.
Organisers of the anniversary event in west Belfast described it as a 'Ballymurphy Massacre March for Truth'. Relatives of those killed 50 years ago took part.
"We are remembering our loved ones," a spokesperson for the organisers said.
"What we need to also do is send a clear message to the British government that all victims are united against the Tories latest proposal on an amnesty."
Last month, the government announced proposals to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, including the possibility of a ban on all prosecutions.
The inquest into the deaths in and around the Ballymurphy area began in November 2018.
The prime minister has since publicly apologised to the families of the 10 people killed.
Boris Johnson told the House of Commons: "No apology can lessen their lasting pain, I hope they may take some comfort in the answers they have secured and in knowing this has renewed the government's determination to ensure in future that other families can find answers without distress and delay."