Covid-19: Six more Covid-linked deaths and 1,349 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,219.
Another 1,349 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,434 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the past 24 hours.
A total of 164,935 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, there were 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 37 patients in intensive care units - hospital admission statistics are not released on weekends.
Last updated 7 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,310,931 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday afternoon.
The breakdown of first and second doses is not released on weekends.
As of Friday, the number of people who had received one dose of the vaccine stood at 1,224,675.
Of those, 1,073,342 had received two doses.
Last updated 7 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
Another 1,782 cases of coronavirus have been reported, up from 1,491 on Thursday.
A total of 308,801 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Daily case numbers may change due to review, validation and updates of the data.
There are 189 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 30 of whom are in intensive care units, two more than Thursday.
Last updated 6 August at 14:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,039,994 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,394,945 were first doses and 2,645,049 were second doses.
Last updated 6 August at 14:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland